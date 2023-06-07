Police are investigating two dog attacks in Somerset which they believe could be linked.

The first incident involved a woman and her pet being bitten in Frome on 12 May.

Police say two large dogs were walking in the Rivers reach and Fishers Brook area at around 9.30pm without collars on and with no owner in sight.

The two animals then jumped at the woman and her pet dog and bit them, police say. Both made a full recovery and did not require hospital treatment.

Officers believe the attack is linked to another incident involving two dogs in the Great Western area of Frome between 9:15pm and 10pm on Friday 28 April. The victim was left with bruises after the attack.

Avon and Somerset Police is appealing for information following both incidents.

The force said: "If you were in the area and have any information which could aid our investigation, please contact 101 and quote reference 5223110893."