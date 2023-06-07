The family of a mum and wife who died after a crash in Cheltenham have paid tribute to her, saying "words cannot describe their loss".

Linda Sawle died on 4 June, two days after being hit by a car in the Hester's Way area of the town.

The 62-year-old was hit by a BMW while she was crossing the road on the corner of Bramley Road at the junction with Tanners Road.

After the crash, she was taken home by the driver of the car before her family took her to Cheltenham General Hospital for treatment.

She was then discharged from hospital and returned home, but died on Sunday 4 June, Gloucestershire Police say.

Ms Sawle's family paid tribute to her in a statement saying: "We are saddened to announce the loss of our wife, mother, and nanny, Linda Sawle on Sunday 4 June 2023.

"Words cannot describe the loss we are feeling as a family."

Gloucestershire Police have arrested a 21-year-old man and 22-year-old woman, both from Scotland, on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

