A church in Bristol will replace its stained glass windows that commemorate slave trader Edward Colston.

The panels at St Mary Redcliffe Church will be replaced by glass artwork featuring the building's first image of a 'non-white Jesus'.

The church has said the panels that 'depict Jesus in multiple ethnicities' were designed by Bristol doctor Ealish Swift.

They will join two other windows which feature non-white characters.

In order to replace the original Victorian stained glass, the church required permission from The Consistory Court of The Diocese of Bristol.

The church launched a competition for new designs to replace the panels in 2021, following the toppling of the Colston statue, in the hope of "promoting a sense of hope in a shared future".

The church says the project marks an "important step" in its journey to become a welcoming place to all members of the community.

the panels depict Jesus in 'multiple ethnicities' Credit: St Mary Redcliffe Church

Vicar Canon Dan Tyndall said: "The toppling of Edward Colston turned an international spotlight onto Bristol and its entangled history profiting, as it most certainly did, from human trafficking.

"The opportunity to reimagine how we can tell the story of the Good Samaritan was grasped enthusiastically by the church.

"As part of our response we have grown our social action programme and now run Redcliffe Community Hub in a local shop unit, providing information, advice, clinics and, throughout the winter, a warm space in one of the most deprived neighbourhoods in the country. “