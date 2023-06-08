A convenience store in Exeter has been targeted by a knife-wielding thief twice in less than a month.

The first incident took place at the Dawn ‘til Dark Premier Store, on Princes Street East, at around 9pm on Monday 10 April.

A man, dressed in grey hoodie, black trousers and with a concealed face, entered the store and demanded money from the till.

The second incident happened at the same store on Saturday 3 June at around 9:45pm.

Again, a man wearing a grey hoodie entered the shop and demanded money.

On both occasions, he was in possession of a small knife and left with cash from the till.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "The suspect is believed to be around 5ft 11ins tall and of a slim build. His face was concealed during the burglaries.

"Officers have carried out house-to-house enquiries and have trawled CCTV and it is believed that the suspect was seen walking down Queens Road towards Pinces Gardens around the time of both incidents."

Detectives think the suspect could be local to the area and are asking anyone who may live with somebody who matches the description to get in touch.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference 50230158969.