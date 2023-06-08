Four men are due in court in connection with a school coach crash which happened near Frome last year.

The bus was carrying more than 40 children and teachers when it overturned on the B3090 Oldford Hill near Frome on 28 November. No other vehicles were involved.

A number of Frome College pupils were taken to hospital for treatment following the collision.

Four men have been charged with using a vehicle in a condition likely to cause injury.

They are: Christopher Giles, 33 of Trowbridge, Justin Spiller, 39, Kristian Spiller, 38, and Alan Spiller, 66, all of Peasedown St John in Somerset.

They are due to appear at Bath Magistrates Court on Friday 9 June.