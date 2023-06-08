More than 10 fire crews are at the scene of a large blaze at a scrapyard in Wiltshire.

The fire broke out at a the recycling centre near Pewsey at around 2.45pm with a large smoke plume travelling over towards the village.

A spokesperson for Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service said the scrapyard is "well alight" and the fire is likely to burn into the evening.

They said: "Please be aware that there is a large scrap metal fire to the east of Pewsey in Wiltshire. This is causing a visible smoke plume."

They said the smoke plume is heading towards Pewsey village ad so are advising local residents to keep doors and windows closed and stay indoors where possible.