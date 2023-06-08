A 90-year-old man from Launceston has died in a crash involving a lorry and a car.

Police officers were called to reports of a collision on the A388 Western Road at the junction with the off-slip of the A30 at around 8am on Thursday 1 June.

The driver of the car, Phillip Tyler, 90, was taken to hospital where he died on Monday 5 June. Nobody else was injured in the collision.

Devon and Cornwall Police officers are asking any witnesses to the crash to come forward.

"If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting log 146 01/06/23", a spokesperson said.