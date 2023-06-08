Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment a van driver mounts pavement to undertake recycling truck

A Cornwall van driver has been captured on camera dangerously undertaking a recycling lorry.

The driver in question undertook a Cornwall Council vehicle in Launceston. He was charged with 'driving without due care' and had to do a training course as penalty.

It comes as Devon and Cornwall Police continues Operation Snap which allows members of the public to submit dashcam, helmet-cam and mobile phone video footage of poor driving.

Since the scheme started in 2019, more than 10,000 clips have been submitted to the force. This has resulted in action being taken against more than 7,000 road users.

Dangerous overtaking, jumping red lights and driving on pavements are just some of the examples of poor driving highlighted in the force's latest video.

Watch dashcam footage of dangerous driving in Devon and Cornwall

Adrian Leisk, Devon and Cornwall Police’s Head of Road Safety, said: “The vast majority of road users in Devon & Cornwall are good drivers who behave in a responsible and respectful manner.

"Sadly, there remains a small minority who still think the rules of the road don’t apply to them and continue to drive in an unacceptable and sometimes dangerous way.

“Police officers can’t be everywhere – and the good news is that as dashcam and helmet camera ownership increases, we are now receiving video evidence of thousands of incidents – often within hours of them taking place.

“Op Snap has now surpassed 10,000 submissions, with action being taken against more than 7,000 road users as a result. We are incredibly grateful for the ongoing support of our communities in reducing road harm.

“If you drive dangerously in Devon and Cornwall, there is a very good chance someone will have captured it on camera and will submit that footage to the police.

"This could lead to you being fined, receiving penalty points or potentially even losing your license – it’s just not worth the risk.”

Alison Hernandez, Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly is chairman of Vision Zero South West.

She said: “When dealing with figures like these it’s important to remember that every single one represents a person who has suffered dramatically as a result of a collision on our roads.

“Whether it’s someone who dies, sustains a brain injury, loses a limb or suffers from the harrowing mental effects of a road traffic collision, the effect this incident has on them – as well as their friends and family – cannot be underestimated.

“The whole purpose of Vision Zero South West is to cut road traffic deaths to zero. All our partners will admit this is an extremely ambitious target but one which needs to be at the forefront of all of our minds.”