A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a prisoner at HMP Bristol.

Police were called by prison staff on 5 June at around 9.30am after discovering that the prisoner, who was in his 30s, had died.

The preliminary findings of a post-mortem have shown his death was caused by injuries to his neck.

The man who has been arrested was also a prisoner and is currently in custody, Avon and Somerset Police has confirmed.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Nadine Partridge said: “The man’s next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time. They will be supported throughout the course of our enquiries.

“A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and a separate wounding with intent offence relating to a second male prisoner, who did not sustain serious injury.

"We’d ask anyone with information relating to these incidents to call police on 101 and quote reference number 5223131135."