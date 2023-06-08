Play Brightcove video

People have slammed Weymouth Town Council for failing to clear seaweed from the beach.

It follows complaints from some people that the beach is strewn with kelp - apparently leaving children covered in it, as they emerge from the sea.

Tonnes of seaweed have been thrown up by the tide over the last fortnight, drawing flies and seagulls to the beach.

The seaweed has been clumping in piles on the beach

One visitor said: "It's not quite how it was when I was little. The water, sand and beach used to be beautiful. It's a bit of a shame really."

The seaweed stretches down from the tide line and is part of an "entirely natural" process, the council said.

A spokeswoman said it was beneficial to marine wildlife and that Dorset Council had backed the decision not to remove the kelp.