Police are trying to trace a victim who fled from the scene after a car was "driven at" them in Corsham.

It happened at Springfield Sports Centre on Beechfield Road just after 6pm on 7 June.

Wiltshire Police officers say they don't believe they were seriously injured, but left the scene before they arrived.

Detective Sergeant Rachel Winter said: “We carried out a number of enquiries at the scene, including forensic enquiries, and officers are continuing to review CCTV footage from around the area.

"We are now prioritising identifying and locating the victim of this assault and we’d like to reassure the local community that we believe this was an isolated incident.

"If anyone saw what happened or has relevant dash cam or doorbell footage, or can assist us in identifying and locating those involved – please call us on 101 quoting reference number 54230059674.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…