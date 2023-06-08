A Gloucester street has become an oasis of colour thanks to one woman's vision for the area.

Tash Frootko, a local artist, said Barton and Tredworth was her favourite part of the city, adding that it often got a bad rap and she wanted to do something to change that.

"I'm trying to shine a light on how wonderfully positive it is," she said.

Tash Frootko decided to brighten up her local area

Tash came up with the idea of re-painting the terraced streets of the inner city, using her talent as an artist to brighten up the area.

Most famously she transformed St Mark Street, close to the city's Rugby stadium.

The road soon became known as Rainbow Street and the positive reaction she had spurred Tash on start painting elsewhere.

In her latest project she has transformed sixty three homes in Hopewell Street. It's the fifth street she has painted.

What Hopewell Street looked like before Tash came along

She said: "The area of Barton and Tredworth is really special to me. I love it here and I am so pleased that the residents of Hopewell street are happy with the results!"

Tash started off paying for everything herself, but over the next two years her work will be partially paid for by Gloucestershire County Council’s Levelling Up Together scheme.

"Of course I've got more projects in the pipeline - you know me. I want to transform more streets with bright colours.

"It is peaceful and relaxing, and something to enjoy when you open your door," she said.

People living on Hopewell Street are very happy with the change

So far, Tash has given 134 houses a facelift, using 1,300 litres of paint - and it has all been worth it.

A passerby told ITV's Ken Goodwin: "I think it's lovely. I had to pull over in the car to say thank you."

Another commented: "Now when people walk past they are just smiling."