Two people died after being "thrown into the water" when a boat capsized on Roadford Lake in West Devon last summer.

The pair, who were wheelchair users, were part of a group of six people enjoying a trip on the open boat Wheelyboat 123, on 8 June 2022.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch said that the boat was designed to be accessible and incorporated a bow ramp, as three of the group were wheelchair users.

When the boat was returning to the Roadford Lake Activity Centre at the end of the trip, it capsized and the occupants were thrown into the water.

Four people were rescued but two of the wheelchair users did not survive. Wheelyboat 123 was recovered from the lake after the accident.

An investigation into the tragedy is now complete and a full report is expected to be published next month.