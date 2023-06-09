A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing in Swindon.

The victim, who is 17, remains in hospital in a "serious condition" after the incident, which happened at around 8pm on 8 June in Meadowcroft Fields in the Upper Stratton area.

A court order which gives police the power to stop and search anyone without reason was put in place in parts of Swindon and Highworth earlier today.

Known as a Section 60, it allows police to stop and search anyone in a specific area without the need to justify "reasonable grounds" to do so.

The arrested boy has been taken to Gablecross custody to be questioned by detectives.

Anyone with information is asked by police to call 101, quoting log number 344 of 8 June.