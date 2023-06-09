A pupil injured during an attack at Blundell's School in Tiverton, Devon, is in a "critical condition", police say.

Another student who was also hurt during the incident in the early hours of 9 June, also remains in hospital, in a stable condition.

An adult, who is a member of school staff, sustained serious injuries in the attack and has been discharged from hospital, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

Police have confirmed they found weapons at the scene, but cannot say yet which of these were used in the attack.

Police say they don't believe there is a "wider risk" to the public.

A 16-year-old boy from Tiverton has been arrested on suspicion of three counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in police custody.

Police say they don't believe there is a "wider risk" to the public.

Superintendent Antony Hart, Local Policing Commander, said: “We are still establishing what happened in the early hours of this morning and an extensive investigation continues.

“Two teenage boys, who both sustained serious injuries, remain in hospital at this time. One of the boys is in a critical condition and the other is in a stable condition.

“An adult male, who is a member of staff at the school and sustained serious injuries, has now been discharged from hospital.

“Our investigation is being assisted by experts who are assessing the injuries sustained and how they were caused.

"While we can confirm some weapons were located at the scene, it would not be appropriate to speculate on how these may have been involved while our enquires continue.

“Our priority is to fully investigate this incident and support the victims, their families and the school community. Our thoughts remain with the injured boys, man and their loved-ones.”