Police say there is "no wider risk to the public" after a serious assault that left two pupils from a Devon private school in hospital.

The incidents took place in the early hours of 9 June at Blundell's School in Tiverton.

Three people, including the two pupils, were assaulted and have suffered multiple serious injuries. They have been taken to hospital for treatment.

Police say they understand that "all parties involved are linked to the school".

A 16-year-old boy from Tiverton has been arrested on suspicion of three counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in police custody.

A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) said: “We were called at 00.57hrs on Friday 9 June to an incident in the Tiverton area.

"We sent three double-crewed land ambulances, an air ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and hazardous area response teams. Three individuals were conveyed by land ambulance to hospital."

The school says it is "supporting the police with their investigations", but is unable to comment on the incident at this time.

A letter sent to parents of children at Blundell's School said the incident was being investigated by police.

"I regret to inform you that there was a serious incident in Petergate during the night. Two boys were seriously injured and are in hospital receiving attention", the letter from Bart Wielenga, head of the school, read.

"We are confident that this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat or concern."The incident is being investigated by the police and there will be a police presence around Petergate for some time.

"The school is working closely with the police as they follow their procedures."

Superintendent Antony Hart, Local Policing Commander said: “This is a very traumatic incident for those involved and the wider school community and we will continue to work closely with the school, providing support to those involved.

“At this time it is understood that all parties involved are linked to the school. I am keen to reassure the community that there is no wider risk, and we are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.

“Throughout the day we will continue with searches and enquiries in the vicinity of the school while we are in the early stage of our investigation.”

Richard Foord, the MP for Tiverton and Honiton said the incident was "deeply concerning news".

"My thoughts are with the families and friends of the pupils involved", he said.

"This is a serious incident and it's important we give Devon and Cornwall Police the space to handle this situation properly.

"It's important to remember that Devon is one of the safest places in the country."

