Firefighters are pleading with people not to use disposable barbecues as the dry conditions mean the region is at 'very high risk' of wildfires.

An amber health warning is in place for the whole of the West Country over the weekend.

Firefighter Liam Lucassi said: "We encourage people to pack a picnic rather than take a disposable barbecue, especially on the moorland and open green areas.

"Ask yourself a question before you light that barbecue. Is this right? Can I make it safer? Do I need to do it?"

Firefighter Liam found a used disposable barbecue as we were filming with him on Dartmoor. Credit: ITV News

Dartmoor ranger Simon Lee added: "A tiny spark can spread to the vegetation, and with that dry easterly wind, we can have a devastating fire very, very quickly.

"The wildfires can spread uncontrolled over vast areas and decimate local population of ground nesting birds, permanently damage fragile ecosystems, and actually endanger human life", he added.

Dr Ruth Goldstein, deputy director of public health in Cornwall, said dehydration is another critical issue people should consider during the hot weather.

"If you are starting to feel a bit dizzy, a bit sick, a bit lightheaded, that is probably because you're not drinking enough in the hot weather", she said.

"And for sunburn, totally preventable. In this weather, as the sun gets bright, it's just so important that people wear high factors, sun protection screens and cover up", she added.