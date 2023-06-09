Wiltshire Police have been given extra stop and search powers after a stabbing in Swindon which has left a teenager fighting for their life.

Police were called to Meadowcroft Fields in Upper Stratton at around 8pm on 8 June after reports of a disorder involving a group of teenagers.

A 17-year-old boy suffered knife injuries and was airlifted to Southmead Hospital. He remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition.

A stop and search order covering most of Swindon and Highworth has been put in place, which will allow police to stop anyone without reason and search them.

The Section 60 order was put in place before 11pm last night and will be in force for 24 hours.

A section 60 order covering most of Swindon and Highworth has been issued. Credit: Wiltshire Police

What is a section 60?

A Section 60 is a power given by an Inspector or above which allows police officers to stop and search anyone in a specific area without needing to have "reasonable grounds".

It is granted under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994.

Why are section 60s put in place?

A Section 60 is put in place if an inspector believes that people will be:

carrying weapons or

causing serious violence or

incidents involving serious violence may take place.

A Wiltshire Police spokesperson said: "Extensive enquiries in relation to the stabbing are ongoing and there will remain a heightened police presence in the area.

"Anyone who witnessed or has information on the incident is urged to contact us on 101 quoting log 344 of June 8.

"Alternatively, call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."