A man who has been convicted of rape is wanted by police after going on the run.

Watir Ali, who is from Bristol, was sentenced in his absence to eight years in prison at Bristol Crown Court. He failed to turn up to his hearing on Wednesday 8 June.

But the last confirmed contact with the 46-year-old was on Tuesday 30 May, according to Avon and Somerset Police.

The court has now issued a warrant for his arrest and officers are actively seeking to locate him.

Ali is described as a south Asian man, 5ft 6ins (170cm) tall and slim, with short dark hair and brown eyes.

Police ask that if anyone knows about his current whereabouts to call 999.

Otherwise, detectives are keen to hear any information that might help find him, and say people should dial 101 and quote reference number 5223133652.

Information can also be passed to the force anonymously through the independent charity CrimeStoppers, by calling 0800 555 111.