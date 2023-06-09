A 54-year-old "predator" from Somerset who sexually abused young girls over a 10-year period has been jailed.

Karl Pitcher, of Great Orchard in Ilchester, near Yeovil, sexually assaulted four young girls aged between two and 14 years old between 1993 and 2003.

Following a trial at Taunton Crown Court he was found guilty of 11 counts of indecent assault and on 8 June was sentenced to 10 years and four months in prison.

He was also given a a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will be put on the sex offenders register for life.

'He destroyed my confidence'

Two of Pitcher's victims approached police in 2020 about the sexual assaults they had experienced back in the 2000s.

Police investigated the assaults two decades ago, but say they were unable to prosecute at the time.

However the investigation that followed in 2020, meant the victims have now seen their attacker put behind bars.

"I was a vulnerable young girl all those years ago and he knew it. He used that to his advantage to be able to behave how he wanted towards me", one victim said in a personal statement.

"He destroyed my confidence. I spent all those years rebuilding my life and was then made by him to relive it all again during a trial.

"I wanted to say thank you to the police for all their hard work and for the result we got. It's been such a relief to know, after all this time, I have been believed by you all."

'We finally got the justice we deserved'

Another victim said: "The day we found out the jury had reached a guilty verdict, I cried with relief.

"Relief that the truth had been told and heard and that, as victims, we were finally getting the justice we deserved.

"I hope that, by me going through the process of this trial, it will help and support other victims with coming forward and having their story heard."

'Pitcher is a horrendous criminal'

Investigating officer Victoria Dobe from Avon and Somerset Police said: "The victims have shown incredible strength to report these incidents and support the police investigation.

"They have shown such courage throughout the trial and have bravely taken the stand to get the justice they so rightly deserve.

"Pitcher is a horrendous criminal, who has taken advantage of young children and impacted their lives, even beyond his offending.

"I hope more victims of recent and non-recent sexual offences read about this conviction and are encouraged to come forward and seek justice, and I hope this sentence will give Pitcher's victims some closure."

Judge Millard praised the "strong women" who came forward about the abuse they faced many years ago.

Speaking directly to Pitcher, he said: "You are a predator of young girls. Over 10 years, you demonstrated a long-term commitment to abuse young girls.

"You've displayed no victim empathy in this case. They are strong women. It takes strength and courage to report the offences and come to trial. I commend them for it. They do not deserve to hear your continual denial."

Victim of a sexual assault can find more information on the support services available on the Avon and Somerset Police website.

Support can also be accessed via The Bridge, a Sexual Assault Referral Centre which is available 24/7, all year round.

Details of how to report a sexual assault to the police can be found here.