A man is due to appear in court charged with murdering a prisoner at HMP Bristol.

Michael Harkin is accused of murdering 38-year-old Daniel Childs who was found dead at HMP Bristol on Monday 5 June.

The 34-year-old has also been charged with wounding with intent in relation to a separate alleged incident on the same day.

He has been remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Bristol Magistrates Court on Friday 9 June.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…