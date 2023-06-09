People are being urged to dial 999 if they see a teenager after he went missing in Cornwall.

Devon and Cornwall Police is growing increasingly concerned about the welfare of Jack Haynes who is from Redruth.

The 14-year-old boy is said to be white, 5ft 6ins tall and of slim build with mousey brown hair.

He is believed to have last been wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a black coat, blue Nike t-shirt and black trainers.

Devon and Cornwall Police has now appealed to the public for help in locating him.

It has said that anyone with any information about Jack's whereabouts should dial 999 and quote log 623 of 8 June 2023.