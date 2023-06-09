A teenager in a life-threatening condition following a stabbing in Swindon.

Police were called to Meadowcroft Fields in Upper Stratton to reports of a disorder involving a group of teenagers shortly after 8pm on Thursday 7 June.

Officers found a 15-year-old boy with injuries and he was treated on the scene before being flown by air ambulance to Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

He remains in a life-threatening condition.

Police are now carrying out extensive searches and there is an increased police presence in the area.

Wiltshire Police is asking anyone who witnessed the stabbing to call 101 and quote log number 344 of June 8.

Alternatively, anyone can pass on information anonymously to the force by calling independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.