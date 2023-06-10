A 15-year old boy has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Swindon and remains in police custody.

The victim, who is 17, remains in hospital in a "serious but stable condition" following the incident at around 8pm on Thursday 8 June in Meadowcroft Fields, Upper Stratton.

A court order which gives police the power to stop and search anyone without reason was put in place in parts of Swindon and Highworth on Thursday 8 June.

It has now been extended until 10:55pm on Saturday 10 June.

Known as a Section 60, it allows police to stop and search anyone in a specific area without the need to justify "reasonable grounds" to do so.

Wiltshire Police is continuing its appeal for witnesses and information relating to the incident.

The force said: "Please contact us on 101, quoting log number 344 of 8 June."