A 16-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of grievous bodily harm with intent after an attack at a private school in Devon.

The assaults, which are alleged to have happened at Blundell's school in Tiverton on Friday 9 June, left two students and one member of staff seriously injured.

The adult was discharged from hospital yesterday (9 June) but the two boys remain in hospital at this time.

One of the boys is in a critical condition and the other boy remains in a stable, but serious, condition. Their families are with them and are being supported by officers.

The suspect will be remanded to appear at Exeter Magistrates’ Court on the morning of Monday 12 June.

Commander Superintendent Toby Davies of Devon and Cornwall police said: “Our thoughts remain with the injured boys and their families in what must be a harrowing time for them. My officers are continuing to support them and the wider school community.

“We continue to fully investigate this incident and a scene guard remains in place at the school and is expected to remain there for the rest of the day.

“In the meantime, we need to remind the public of the law surrounding this matter.

“Any suspect under the age of 18 is, by law, not allowed to be identified.

“These rules are not solely for media organisations to adhere to; they also apply to members of the public and includes information posted via social media.

"This may be seen as interfering with a live investigation and an active criminal trial, and therefore could see those who do not adhere found in contempt of court.

“We therefore remind the public that it is vital that they do not speculate on the identity of either the victims or the suspect in this case.”