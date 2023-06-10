Glastonbury Festival's "Carhenge" - a sculpture built from 24 vintage cars - has been unveiled at last.

When people flock to Avebury for the summer solstice this 21 June, thousands of others will gather around a very different kind of monument.

Carhenge, by Joe Rush of the Mutoid Waste Company, has taken up residency in Williams Green and will be a new attraction for younger revellers.

Yet, seasoned partiers might recognise the art installation from the 1987 festival.

Carhenge at Glastonbury Festival in 1987 Credit: Andrzej Liguz_moreimages.net

Rush said the sculpture was "dedicated to the pillars of counterculture" and people like Quentin Crisp or Hunter S Thompson.

It celebrates deviation from the status quo, particularly the punk ethos, and each car is intended as a tribute to heroes from the margins of society.

Carhenge takes up residency in Williams Green this year Credit: Joe Rush/Glastonbury Festivals

Carhenge will come to life under a light-show by Ed Warren and Congolese music.

From Thursday 22 June, "African Mutoids”" from Kinshasa, dressed in scrap, fusing music, art, dance and fashion will perform and play their Afrofuturist sound, using instruments made from flip flops to plastic tubings.

It features 24 vintage cars, which represent heroes of the counterculture Credit: Joe Rush/Glastonbury Festivals

The return of Carhenge also celebrates Rush's friendship with Michael Eavis which dates back to the early 1980s.

Since then he has lead an "art invasion" of Glastonbury Festival, creating iconic sculptures like the mechanical phoenix on top of the Pyramid Stage in 2013.

This year, for the first time in the festival's history, seven of his major installations will be shown together.