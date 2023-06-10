Play Brightcove video

Watch the parade march through Bristol

Thousands of servicemen and women marched through Bristol as the Royal Navy’s largest warship was granted Freedom of the City.

The parade on Saturday 10 June saw 300 sailors and royal marines march from College Green through the city centre via Old Town, Harbourside, and back to the cathedral for a blessing.

The HMS Prince of Wales was granted the freedom of Bristol in recognition of the 50-year link between the ship and the city.

Captain Richard Hewitt RN OBE, commanding officer of the ship said: “It’s a huge honour to be affiliated with any city but particularly important for HMS Prince of Wales to be affiliated to Bristol which has a huge maritime history.

The HMS Prince of Wales Credit: ITV News

"We find ourselves in a position to be really honoured to be here, honoured to have the Freedom of the City given to the sailors.

"The bond between the city and the Prince of Wales is strong and ever stronger from today onwards."

The honour grants the military unit the privilege of marching through a city 'with drums beating, colours flying, and bayonets fixed.'

Since first being awarded in 1888, the Freedom of the City has been bestowed on 66 individuals and military unit.

The commanding officer, captain Richard Hewitt RN OBE, says the ceremony will strengthen the bond between HMS Prince of Wales and Bristol Credit: ITV News

Bristol is the first UK city to award the honour to a fifth-generation carrier.

Iliana Veneti, a petty officer for the police onboard the ship, headed the parade flying the colours through the streets as part of the colours party.

She said: "It’s a great privilege. It’s really nice that I can be part of the ceremonial parade through the streets with the rest of my ship’s company.

"We’re all excited to be here."

Luke Witts, a petty officer (aircraft handler) from Bristol said: "Being from Bristol myself it's probably a huge honour. It's something I never thought I would actually do.

"Conducting the Freedom of the City in any city is absolutely amazing but to do it in your own city is even better.

"I just want to say thanks to all my friends and family for coming down - my Mum and Dad, my sister and her two children Nancy and Lewis, and my girlfriend Francesca."

The ship is a fifth-generation Aircraft Carrier and one of the most powerful surface warships ever built in the UK with additional roles that includes disaster relief, humanitarian aid and diplomacy.

The City and County of Bristol has been affiliated with the ship since 2016 and the relationship will last for 50 years.

The ceremony got underway with the Lord Mayor of Bristol presenting a Freedom Scroll at a unique ceremony on College Green.

Lord Mayor of Bristol, Councillor Paul Goggin, said: "It was an honour for Bristol to grant the Ship’s Company the Freedom of the City.

"I am delighted to celebrate the close bond Bristol has with the HMS Prince of Wales, and people across the city look forward to strengthening our ties with them."

Honorary Royal Navy Captain Peaches Golding OBE, Lord-Lieutenant of The County and City of Bristol, added: "This ceremony and the awarding of the Freedom of the City are potent symbols of the close ties that exist between Bristol and our nation’s armed forces.

"Bristol has a long and proud history of affiliation with our nation’s armed forces, a tradition that has seen eight previous units receive the Freedom of the City."