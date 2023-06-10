Play Brightcove video

Watch as the coach goes up in flames.

Dramatic video footage shows a fire which engulfed a coach and shut down a busy Cornwall road for several hours yesterday (9 June).

Local woman Jess Keeble, who took the video, was in a vehicle at the front of the queue travelling on the other side of the road.

She watched as the A38 was closed by police so firefighters from stations across the county could bring the blaze under control.

Crews from Bodmin, St Austell and Liskeard were all called out shortly after 4pm.

The A38 was closed while fire crews tackled the blaze Credit: Bodmin Community Fire Station

Video footage shows fire engines and ambulances at the scene and a huge column of black smoke rising from the burning coach.

The A38 was blocked and there was slow traffic from the A390 (Twelvewoods Roundabout) to the St Neot turn-off, affecting traffic between Liskeard and Bodmin.

The force confirmed that all 40 passengers on board the coach had managed to get out safely and none were hurt.

The fire was eventually brought under control at 6.25pm. However the road only reopened at 1am after the incident was handed over to the police and National Highways.

Jess said she was stuck at the scene for about an hour until a redirection back down the A38 was put in place and she could carry on her journey.