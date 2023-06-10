Devon's A380 is partially blocked by a "serious" crash this afternoon (10 June).

Emergency services are on the scene and traffic is queuing in the area, near Kennford. An image shows police on the scene near Telegraph Hill.

4.20pm - 'Serious injuries'

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed to ITV News West Country that the crash involved one vehicle and that one person had sustained "serious injuries".

The force could not say how long the road would remain closed.

3pm - Southbound carriageway blocked

A previous update from online traffic service Inrix said the road was blocked on both sides but now says the northbound side has reopened.

The latest update says: "A380 Southbound blocked, queueing traffic due to serious accident, a car involved at A38 (Splatford Split). Northbound side has reopened."

The incident was first reported at 1:50pm this afternoon and the circumstances are currently unknown.

This is a live blog - updates to follow.