A body has been pulled from a lake at a National Trust site in Gloucestershire.

Emergency Services were called to Woodchester Park in Stonehouse at around 4:50pm yesterday (Saturday 10 June).

A major search operation was conducted after a man who entered the water did not resurface.

Less than an hour later at 6.40pm, a body believed to be that of a man in his 40s from Stroud, was located by the fire service.

A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Police said: "Officers were called shortly before 4.50pm yesterday after a man was seen entering the water at Woodchester Lake and not resurfacing.

"Police and the fire service attended the scene and the fire service located a body at around 6.40pm.

"It is believed the body is that of a man in his 40s and from Stroud – his next of kin and the coroner have been informed."

ITV News West Country has contacted National Trust for comment.