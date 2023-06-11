Bumper crowds flocked to Royal Cornwall Show this year

Play Brightcove video

Watch Kathy Wardle's report

Organisers say it's been a 'bumper' year for visitors to the Royal Cornwall Show in Wadebridge.

Show Secretary Chris Riddle says he estimates more than 120,000 people have come to the show over the three days.

Chris Riddle, RCS Show Secretary said: ''Last year we had a really good year, we got to 120,000. This year has been pretty similar but we won't really know final figures until Monday when we get to work things out, but it's certainly looking very, very good. I think we shall be certainly at that level or perhaps a bit beyond.''

The event is over two hundred years old, and is a celebration of farming, food and the countryside. It attracts more than one thousand trade stands each year.

The show recently introduced the Cornwall Cider Championships, which sees amateur and professional cider makers from across Cornwall and beyond, compete for the top prize.

In the dog classes, regular competitor Tracey Sorrell won Best of Breed with her Parson Russell Terrier Ten Ten, who also recently competed at Crufts.

She said: ''Ten Ten came first today and succeeded in getting Best of Breed, but he's been doing very well this year, he's quite a star.''

Tracey Sorrell (centre) with her winning Parson Russell Terrier Credit: ITV News

At the show's opening on Thursday 8th June, the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Thérèse Coffey paid a visit and gave a speech at the CLA Business Breakfast. She also met with members of the National Farmers Union.

Thérèse Coffey (2nd from right) meeting NFU members Credit: ITV News

During her visit, the minister announced that an extra £31 million in grant funding has been made available to farmers, growers and foresters to invest in equipment and technology that will boost sustainability.

The funding forms part of the Farming Equipment and Technology Fund 2023.