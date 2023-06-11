Remote fields on the north coast of Cornwall have become a popular sightseeing destination in recent weeks, after an explosion of poppies.A blanket of bright red against a sea of blue is drawing crowds of people to take in the sight that happens for just a few weeks.

It is also proving popular for social media users who want to capture the natural beauty of the flowers.

There are five fields of poppies in the hamlet near Newquay. Credit: BPM Media

The car park in the hamlet of West Pentire near Newquay should normally be quiet at this time of year.

However, every June it starts filling up, especially as it draws towards the end of the day, and if the weather is fine.For just a few weeks every year, people will travel from miles around to see the poppies in all their glory, and right now, they are in full bloom.

People flock to the fields of poppies in June every year to take in the natural beauty. Credit: BPM Media

This year, there are at least five fields full of poppies, some of which are stunningly contrasted by the blue sea at Crantock beach.

Along with tenant Bob Coad, the land is managed by the National Trust, who encourage people to come and see the poppies.

They ask that visitors stick to the various footpaths on the headland, with signs that read “Flowers won’t grow where feet go.”

People come to spend time taking in the flowers growing along the coast. Credit: BPM Media