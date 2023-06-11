A man who secretly filmed a girl in a coffee shop in Stroud fled the scene when challenged by a member of staff.

It's believed the man committed the offence of 'upskirting', which involves taking a picture under a person’s clothing without them knowing, at Coffee #1 on George Street at around 2:20pm on Friday 9 June.

The man’s actions were spotted by a member of staff as the victim was in the queue.

When the man was challenged he left the shop.

It is believed he returned to his car, which was parked outside Lloyds bank, and drove off.

Police believe the man left the scene and drove off in a 'distinctive' red 4x4 Credit: Gloucestershire Police

The victim was left very distressed and shaken by the incident.

The offender is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, aged between 40-50, with shaved grey hair, stubble and wearing blue visor sunglasses and shorts.

The force said: "While the CCTV is not of a high quality, it does show that the man's vehicle was distinctive - a small red 4x4 with what appears to be lengths of plastic fascia or similar strapped to the roof - and it is hoped someone will remember seeing it and the driver.

"Enquiries are ongoing, and any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact police by completing an online form and quoting incident 325 of 9 June."