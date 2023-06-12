A body has been found in the search for a 21-year-old man who disappeared after a crash in Cornwall.

Devon and Cornwall Police issued an appeal to find Jack Thomas after a serious crash on Sunday 11 June.

Police said he was last seen near the Chiverton Cross Roundabout.

In an update, the force confirmed officers found a body in the Chiverton area at around 12.55pm on Monday 12 June.

While formal identification is yet to take place, police say the family of Mr Thomas have been informed of this development.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.