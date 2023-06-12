Boy, 16, in court accused of trying to kill private school students

A 16-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with two counts of attempted murder following a serious incident at a Devon private school.

The teenager, who cannot be named due to his age, is alleged to have attacked two pupils and a member of staff at Blundell's School in Tiverton.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the school in the early hours of Friday 9 June.

Two students suffered serious injuries and remain in hospital. One of them is in a critical condition.

A member of staff was also taken to hospital with serious injuries but has since been discharged.

The 16-year-old appeared in Exeter Youth Court on the afternoon of Monday 12 June charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of grievous bodily harm with intent.

He has been remanded in custody to a youth detention centre and is due to appear at Exeter Crown Court on Tuesday 13 June.