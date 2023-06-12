Concerns are growing for the welfare of a missing Cornwall man who hasn't been seen for almost a week.

Kyle was last seen in the Truro area on the Friday 2 June, Devon and Cornwall Police officers say.

He is currently of no fixed abode and is known to stay in and around Truro, Camborne and Pool.

A police spokesperson said: "Kyle is described as 6ft tall, of a slim build with brown hair.

"If anyone has any information about Kyle or knows of his location, could they please contact 999 quoting log 0509 of 9 June."