Eleven teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Bath.

Emergency services were called to an address on Eastfield Avenue, in the Weston area, at around 11pm on Saturday 10 June.

Six boys and two girls, aged between 15 and 17, were initially arrested on board a bus half shortly after the stabbing was reported to police.

On 11 June, three more teenage boys were arrested on suspicion of murder.

They are currently being held in police custody before they are interviewed by detectives.

The eight teenagers previously arrested – six boys and two girls – remain in police custody as enquiries continue.

Chief Inspector Ronald Lungu said: “Understanding what happened and why is the utmost priority of officers working on this investigation, as they look to provide answers to the boy’s family.

“Specialist liaison officers are now in place and have informed the boy’s parents of this latest development.

"Our thoughts continue to be with them at this sad time.”

He added: “Detectives continue to appeal for anyone who witnessed what happened, as well as anyone who has relevant phone, dashcam or CCTV footage, to contact them.

“In addition to contacting the team via the non-emergency phone number 101, people can also submit information via the Major Incident Public Portal. If you can help, please don’t hesitate to get in touch.”