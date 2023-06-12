Concerns are growing for a missing 21-year-old from Cornwall who hasn't been seen since a serious crash.

Devon and Cornwall Police say Jack Thomas was last seen in the area of Chiverton Cross Roundabout the early hours of Sunday 11 June.

Jack had been travelling in a vehicle that was involved in a serious collision. Police officers are concerned that he may have sustained a serious injury and could require medical treatment.

He is described as a white male who is 6ft tall and has blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a dark jumper and jeans.

Officers say they are conducting searches and enquiries in an attempt to locate him but are asking anyone who has seen Jack or has any relevant information to call 999 and quote 173 11/06/23.