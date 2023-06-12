A groom who was running late for his own wedding was caught speeding at 121mph on the M4.

Wiltshire Police said the BMW driver "had some explaining to do" after he was stopped by officers while rushing to his wedding.

It happened on the M4 westbound near Membury services on Sunday 11 June.

Police say the "stop was topped off" by a severely damaged tyre at the rear of his car.

The speedometer showed the groom had been driving at 121mph on the motorway. Credit: Wiltshire Police

The wedding party collected the groom and took him to his wedding, Wiltshire Police officers say.

In a tweet, Wiltshire Police Specialist Operations officers wrote: "Usually, the bride is always late.

"Unfortunately, this groom has some explaining to do after being caught at 121 mph on the M4 on the way to his wedding."

The driver was reported to court and his vehicle was prohibited.