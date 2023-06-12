A 268-acre historic Somerset estate with a view of Glastonbury Tor is on the market for £8 million.

Roger Saul, the founder of Mulberry, has called Abbotts Sharpham estate home since 1977 but is now ready to sell the family home.

Abbotts Sharpham boasts a rich history which dates back to the bronze age including a 15th-century manor house, cottages, a deer park, orchards, an organic farm and a mill.

Over the years, the traditions, architecture and history of the property have been part of the inspiration behind Mulberry.

The expansive estate is available as a whole for anyone with a spare £8 million in the bank - or in lots for anyone with a smaller budget.

The famous face is saying goodbye to his family home Credit: Carter Jonas

The first lot is made up of the manor house with sublime gardens, an indoor swimming pool, a tennis court, cottages, stables, a deer park, a cider orchard, meadows and 44 acres of woodland.

The second lot known as the Mill complex is set in over 24 acres. It includes traditional farm buildings and magnificent timber-clad buildings with an arched 18th-century stone-fronted showroom.

There’s also a solar plant, carp pond, fruit orchard, meadows and a 250-tree organic walnut orchard and production plant producing the only organic crop in the country.

A further 200 acres of organic arable pastureland are divided into two further lots.

Mr Saul and his wife Monty first bought part of Abbots Sharpham in 1977 and then acquired the remainder of the estate over the years.

They then embarked on a historical restoration for the next 46 years, researching their home's history as they went.

Mr Saul said: “Over the years we have uncovered more of its history and heritage.

"As well as all the original features in the older parts of the house, underneath the surface was a historic gem waiting to be uncovered; both house and park alike having been divided up over the generations by feuding siblings.”

The main house features six reception rooms, an orangery, a farmhouse kitchen, domestic offices, an estate office, eight bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The estate features views of Glastonbury Tor Credit: Carter Jonas

The period property dates back to the 16th century Credit: Carter Jonas

The home features oak, elm and old pine timber work Credit: Carter Jonas

The deer park stands in landscaped grounds with splendid views across open countryside directly to Glastonbury Tor Credit: Carter Jonas

