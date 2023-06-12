Play Brightcove video

'I would say that they have a big problem and they are on a knife-edge with it'.

One former referee from Taunton Richard Lawrence has urged the FA to do more to protect officials as he tells ITV News about his experience that caused him to walk away from the sport after 22 years.

Whilst officiating a semi-professional match in October 2021 he was confronted by one of the team's managers at the full whistle.

The manager verbally abused Richard and was restrained further by his own players.

Richard said he was confronted further in his dressing room after the game along with his two officials.

He received a phone call from the FA's Head of Refereeing the following day after footage of the incident was circulated on social media.

Richard Lawrence was subjected to verbal and physical abuse before he decided to walk away from refereeing after 22 years.

He then says he was left for months without any further contact or offer of support.

Watching the footage back he said: "It is not nice, it is not a video I like watching.

"For what happened on the day it is not something anyone should go through.

"I did fear for my own safety on the day and it is still frightening and scary and it is something you don't want to see anywhere near it but it is happening more and more.

A full FA Hearing did take place in the January of the following year, almost three months after the original incident.

The man charged with abuse by the FA was handed a 12-match ban but for Richard, it prompted a decision on his own future.

" At Christmas, I had decided that my time was up and I wasn't going to continue because there was just no support in place to help referees and officials at all.

"I do not miss it at all. I see a lot of videos and pictures of abuse suffered by officials and it is now just something that I don't want to do.

"I decided to walk away and I do not miss it at all.

"I would say to the governing bodies that they are on a very slim knife edge.

"They have a big problem that needs to be addressed and this goes right the way to the very top. They have to protect their match officials because people just won't do it.

"The repercussions need to be bigger and the punishment needs to be bigger as well."

Martin Cassidy of RefsupportUK says he fears one day he will get a call telling him a referee has been killed.

A charity called REFSUPPORTUK has been helping officials who have been subjected to abuse right across the country.

It was started by Martin Cassidy in Weston-super-Mare after his officiating career had ended.

He felt there needed to be more support in place for those who struggle with the abuse he says is rife across the football pyramid at all levels.

The charity has a hotline for officials that is open 24 hours a day and Martin says the demand for their services has risen significantly since football returned during the pandemic.

"I am incredibly worried that one day I will get a call on the hotline and they will tell me that a referee has been killed," he said.

"It is getting out of control and it has been getting worse since the pandemic.

"I have stated that football is becoming an abyss of abuse. Unfortunately, it has gone much further than I ever thought it would.

"You can't blame the FA when an individual attacks an official but we have to work together to try and make the game better for everyone.

The FA has announced that it is introducing point deductions for teams from next season if they are found guilty of abusing match officials and it has also been trialling body-cameras for officials at some levels.

In a statement to ITV News, the FA said: "Match officials across the country play a vital role, and the game cannot function without them.

"We understand the challenges that some of them face, and we have been very clear that all forms of abuse, whether on or off the pitch, are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

"Through stronger sanctions, leading innovations and a new three-year refereeing strategy coming soon, we are determined to tackle this growing issue so that we can build a safer and more enjoyable environment for all of our match officials."