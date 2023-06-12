A man from St Austell has died after his motorbike crashed in Looe.

The collision happened on the A387 Polperro Road on Saturday 10 June at around 11am. No other vehicles were involved.

The 68-year-old, who was riding a Honda motorbike, died at the scene of the crash. His next of kin have been informed.

Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for any witnesses to the crash to come forward.

"If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting log 323 of 10/6/23", a spokesperson said.