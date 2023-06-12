A motorcyclist has been left with serious injuries following a collision with a car in Torquay.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to reports of the collision on St Marychurch Road, Torquay outside Consol Tanning Studio on 11 June at around 1.45pm.

The crash involved a grey Land Rover Freelander and a black Honda motorcycle.

The rider of the Honda suffered serious injuries.

Police officers are appealing for any witnesses who were in the area at the time of the collision to make contact quoting Log 506 of 11 June 2023.