A serious crash in Bristol is causing heavy traffic in the Hartcliffe area of the city.

The collision happened between Hareclive Road and Queens Road on 12 June during rush hour.

The A4174 Anton Bantock Way is closed in both directions and closures are also in place between the junction of Queen's Road and Whitchurch Lane.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

It is not yet clear whether anyone has suffered injuries following the crash.

More information to follow...