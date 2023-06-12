'Serious sexual assault' in Plymouth sparks police investigation

An investigation is underway after a "serious sexual assault" in Plymouth.

The attack reportedly happened at around 2pm on 9 June in the Efford Road area of the city.

The female victim, whose age has not been disclosed, is being supported by specially-trained officers.

Scene guards remain in place while officers carry out house-to-house enquiries in the area.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers are appealing for witnesses and would like to hear from anyone who was in the Eggbuckland Road and Efford areas of Plymouth between 1.30pm and 2.30pm on Friday 9 June.

"We would also like to hear from anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage of the area during that time that could assist the investigation.

"Please contact 101 quoting case reference 50230165795."