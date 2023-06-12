The teenage boy who was stabbed to death in Bath has been named as Mikey Roynon.

The 16-year-old died at the scene of the incident on Eastfield Avenue in Bath at around 11pm on Saturday 10 June.

A post-mortem examination has confirmed Mikey, from Kingswood, died from a single stab wound.

Half an hour after the attack, Avon and Somerset Police arrested eight teenagers on a bus in Landsdown Lane.

They have all been released from custody and no further action will be taken against them.

Three teenage boys were arrested separately on suspicion of murder on Saturday and remain in custody.

They include a 15-year-old from Dorset, a 15-year-old from Wiltshire and a 16-year-old from Wiltshire.

A police cordon remains in place in Eastfield Avenue. Credit: BPM Media

Detective Inspector Mark Newbury, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Mikey’s family have been informed of these developments and our thoughts continue to be with them as they come to terms with their loss.

“Specialist family liaison officers supported them through the formal identification process which is something no family should ever have to experience.

“The investigation into Mikey’s murder continues at pace with a team of officers and staff working tirelessly to piece together what happened.

“A cordon remains in place at the scene, and we continue to appeal for anyone who has images, footage or information which could help our inquiry to get in touch.”

Chief Inspector Ronald Lungu, of the Bath Neighbourhood Policing team, added: “This tragedy is one too many and it should not be allowed to happen anywhere.

“I hear the community’s concerns about this and other recent incidents and would like to reassure them we are doing everything we can to tackle knife crime in Bath, as well as in other towns and cities across our policing area.

Three teenagers remain in police custody. Credit: BPM Media

“We’re working closely with our partners to educate and divert young people away from crime as we recognise many of them are vulnerable and need support.

“We also take a strong approach to enforcement and when necessary and appropriate, will robustly deal with offenders and bring them to justice.

“Anyone concerned about Mikey’s death or who has worries more generally about knife crime is encouraged to talk to officers.

“We will have a visible presence throughout the Weston area as our enquiries continue, while officers regularly patrol the city. All of my team will be happy to talk to anyone about their concerns and will do everything they can to reassure them.”

