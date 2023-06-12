The weather at this year's Glastonbury Festival looks set to be mostly fine and dry - but there is a chance of the odd thunderstorm.

The gates to Glastonbury Festival on Wednesday 21 June, with hundreds of thousands of people set to spend five days at Worthy Farm.

The long-range outlook from the Met Office is currently predicting sunshine for the duration of the festival, but it says there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms as well.

The view from ITV News West Country weather presenter Charlie Powell

"The looks good for Glastonbury - it's most likely to be fine and dry up until the end of June, with a good deal of sunshine and high temperatures.

"It will be warm, not necessarily that humid, but there is still a chance of the odd thunderstorm."

The festival gates open on Wednesday 21 June. Credit: PA

The Met Office's long-range forecast for the week of Glastonbury Festival

The Met Office's long-range forecast for the duration of Glastonbury says: "The first half of the period will most likely be fine and settled with long periods of sunshine across most of UK."

But it says showers or thunderstorms "may occur" towards the west and south of the country.

It adds: "Light to moderate easterly winds are likely to be dominant and temperatures are likely to be warm to hot during the day and overnight."