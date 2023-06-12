A woman has been bitten in the face by a dog in Swindon leaving her with cuts and bruises.

The victim was walking in Queen Elizabeth Drive at around 9.50am on Monday June 5 when she was approached by a dog which was on a lead with its owner.

The dog bit her on the face causing cuts and bruises.

The owner of the dog left without making any attempt to ensure the well-being of the victim.

Wiltshire Police have now issued an appeal for information. Detectives believe a man who was nearby at the time of the incident saw it took place before taking the victim to a nearby medical centre.

The woman was unable to get any details of the suspect or witness at the time.

The owner of the dog is described as a woman aged in her early 50s, of slim build, approximately 5ft 5ins tall, with brown shoulder-length hair and a wispy fringe.

The dog is believed to have been a black and white border collie.

The witness is described as a white man aged in his mid-40s.

Wiltshire Police are asking anyone with any information to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting crime reference number 54230058566.