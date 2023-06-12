The body of a woman has been found in the River Avon in Bristol.

Emergency services were called to Coronation Road in the early hours of Monday 12 June to reports of the discovery.

Enquiries to identify the woman, whose body was found near Bedminster Bridge, are ongoing.

In a statement, Avon and Somerset Police said: "At approximately 5.30am this morning the body of a woman was sadly located in the river near Bedminster Bridge.

"Emergency services attended and have since recovered the body.

"Enquiries are currently ongoing to establish the woman's identity and to inform her next of kin as a priority."