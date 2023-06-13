A 16-year-old boy is to expected to face trial later this year accused of attempted murder following an incident at a private school in Devon.

The teenager, who cannot be named due to his age, appeared before Exeter Crown Court on Tuesday 13 June charged with three offences relating to alleged assaults at Blundell’s School in Tiverton on 9 June.

He is charged with two counts of attempted murder relating to two teenagers, who cannot be named, and one of grievous bodily harm with intent against Henry Roffe-Silvester, a member of staff at the school.

The boy appeared via video-link from custody for the brief hearing before Judge Peter Blair KC, having faced Exeter Youth Court on Monday 12 June.

A plea and trial preparation hearing will take place on July 13 and a provisional trial date has been fixed for December 4, the court was told.

The boy was not asked to enter any pleas to the charges he faces.

The judge told the defendant: “I am going to adjourn this case for the next hearing to be on 13 July.

“As I already said, you are going to continue to be remanded into youth detention accommodation.”